The Gujarat Police on Saturday arrived at activist Teesta Setalvad home in Mumbai’s Juhu neighbourhood, her husband Javed Anand told Scroll.in.

A lawyer familiar with the situation said that a first information report was filed against several persons, including Setalvad, on Saturday under Indian Penal Code Section 468 for forgery. He said the police want to take the activist to Ahmedabad for questioning.

The police arrived at her home around 3 pm, a person in Setalvad’s office said.

The development came hours after Union home minister Amit Shah in an interview with ANI accused Setalvad of giving baseless information to the police about the 2002 Gujarat riots.

On Friday, the Supreme Court dismissed allegations of “larger conspiracy” levelled by Zakia Jafri, the wife of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, who was killed in the riots, against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior Gujarat officials. Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat at that time.

In its judgement, the court said that Setalvad, a co-petitioner in the case, exploited the emotions of Zakia Jafri. The court dismissed Zakia Jafri’s plea challenging the report of a Special Investigation Team that had cleared Modi in the riots case.