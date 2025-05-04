The Union government has removed Krishnamurthy V Subramanian, its nominee to the board of the International Monetary Fund, from his post, six months before his term was scheduled to end, ANI reported.

An order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on April 30 said that Subramanian’s termination from the post had been approved with immediate effect. The order did not state a reason for the decision.

Services of Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian as Executive Director (India) at the International Monetary Fund terminated with immediate effect: Govt of India pic.twitter.com/IxB6qahdmn — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2025

In August 2022, Subramanian was nominated as executive director (India) at the International Monetary Fund for a three-year term, which began from November 2022. Earlier, he served as the 17th Chief Economic Advisor to the Union government from December 2018 to December 2021.

Subramanian’s exit comes ahead of a meeting of the International Monetary Fund on May 9, when the agency is expected to review financing facilities extended to Pakistan. During the meeting, India is likely to oppose funding for Pakistan, citing the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and allegations about Pakistan’s involvement in terror financing, according to The Indian Express.