Counting of votes in three Lok Sabha seats and seven Assembly constituencies began on Sunday.

Election officials will first count postal ballots, after which they will count votes cast in electronic voting machines, or EVMs.

The three Lok Sabha seats that went to polls on June 23 were Sangrur in Punjab, and Rampur and Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. The seven Assembly constituencies were Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar in Tripura, Atmakur in Andhra Pradesh, Mandar in Jharkhand and Rajinder Nagar in Delhi.

Tripura Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manik Saha is among the candidates at Town Bardowali. He needs to win the election in order to continue as the chief minister.

The election in the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency was necessitated after Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann resigned from the seat in order to become the Punjab chief minister. The party fielded its district in-charge Gurmail Singh, while the Congress fielded former Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy.

On June 23, Sangrur recorded a voter turnout of just 37.01%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the constituency had recorded a voter turnout of 72.44%.

Bye-polls in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh and Rampur took place due to the resignations of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Azam Khan. Both of them had resigned from their Lok Sabha seats after they were elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The BJP fielded Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi from Rampur, while Asim Raja contested the election on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

In the Azamgarh seat, the BJP fielded Bhojpuri actor and singer Dinesh Lal Yadav, while Dharmendra Yadav represented the Samajwadi Party. The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party had fielded Shah Alam.

The bye-polls in Jharkhand’s Mandar Assembly constituency took place due to the disqualification of Congress MLA Bandhu Tirkey after he was convicted in a corruption case. His daughter and Congress leader Shilpi Neha Tirkey contested the bye-election against the BJP’s Gangotri Kujur.

In Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar, the bye-election took place as AAP leader Raghav Chadha vacated the seat after being nominated to the Rajya Sabha on March 21.

While the AAP fielded Durgesh Pathak to fill Chadha’s seat, the BJP’s candidate is Rajesh Bhatia. From Congress, Prem Lata is in the fray.