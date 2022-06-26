Singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s latest song ‘SYL’ has been removed from YouTube after a complaint from the Union government.

“This content is not available on this country domain due to a legal complaint from the government,” a message from Youtube reads.

Source: Screengrab/Youtube.

The song was released posthumously on June 23 after the singer’s death and garnered over 27 million views and 3.3 million likes on Youtube. The song can be viewed in other countries.

Moose Wala, who fought the Punjab Assembly polls on a Congress ticket, was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29. Two others were injured after assailants opened fire at a jeep Moose Wala was travelling in.

The posthumously released song is based on the contentious issue of the Satluj-Yamuna Link between Punjab and Haryana, according to The Indian Express. It also talks about undivided Punjab, the 1984 Sikh riots, Sikh militancy, and the hoisting of a Sikh flag at the Red Fort during the farmer’s agitation in 2021.

Video producer Stalinveer said Moose Wala wanted to release the song on the eve of the 38th anniversary of Operation Blue Star on June 6.

Operation Blue Star was carried out in 1982 to remove militant Jarnail Bhindranwale and others from the Golden Temple complex. Bhindranwale was killed in the operation.

“He was very excited about the song and was regularly discussing with me how to shoot video of the song,” Stalinveer told The Indian Express. “But the Almighty had different plans for him.”

Satluj-Yamuna Link canal



The Satluj Yamuna Link has been a disputed matter between Punjab and Haryana. The canal is meant to allow Haryana to draw its share of water from the Ravi and Beas rivers, besides distributing water among four other states – Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Delhi. It was decided in 1981 that both Punjab and Haryana would construct their portions of the canal within their territories.

Haryana constructed the portion of the canal, but Punjab stopped work after the initial phase. In 2004, the state government passed the Punjab Termination of Agreement Act to end the 1981 agreement. In 2016, the Supreme Court struck down the law that dismissed the pact to share water. In 2017, Centre was asked to take over the construction of the canal.