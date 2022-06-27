Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir killed two militants in a gunfight in the Trubji area of Kulgam district, the police said on Monday.

The gunfight broke out soon after security forces cordoned the area following a tip-off, according to Greater Kashmir.

The operation was still in progress at 7.40 pm.

On June 21, four militants were killed in two separate gunfights in Baramulla and Pulwama districts.

One of the militants killed in Pulwama was identified as Majid Nazir, who was affiliated with the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

According to the police, Nazir was involved in the killing of sub-inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir, who was shot dead in a paddy field close to his home in Samboora village of Pampore Tehsil in Pulwama on June 18.

Since January, 118 militants, including 32 foreign nationals, have been killed in Kashmir, Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said on June 21.

“In 2021, a total of 55 terrorists including two foreign terrorists were killed in the same period,” Kumar said. “Out of 118, 77 terrorists are from Pakistan-sponsored Lashkar-e-Taiba and 26 from Jaish-e-Mohammed outfit.”