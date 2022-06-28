Shapoorji Pallonji Group chairperson Pallonji Mistry died at his Mumbai home on Monday night, PTI reported. He was 93.

Mistry was born into a Parsi family in Gujarat, the Hindustan Times reported. He is survived by his wife and four children.

He was the largest individual shareholder in the Tata Group with an 18.4% stake, reported PTI.

In 2016, Mistry was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the country’s highest civilian award, for his contribution to the world of commerce and industry.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group was established in 1865. It has emerged as a construction giant in the country and covers six business segments spread across over 50 countries.

Meanwhile, tributes poured in for the business tycoon on Tuesday.

Saddened by the passing away of Shri Pallonji Mistry. He made monumental contributions to the world of commerce and industry. My condolences to his family, friends and countless well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2022

Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Shri Pallonji Mistry, group chairman, Shapoorji Pallonji. His contribution to Indian trade & commerce will always be cherished. May the departed soul rest in peace & may God give his family & friends the strength to bear this huge loss. — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) June 28, 2022

Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Pallonji Mistry.



He contributed immensely to the Indian economy.



My sincere condolences to his family & friends. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/xQFB8JeFEV — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) June 28, 2022

Deeply saddened on the unfortunate demise of Shri Pallonji Mistry.



His invaluable contribution to infrastructure development, commerce & industry will never be forgotten.



My condolences to his family & friends.



OM Shanti. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 28, 2022