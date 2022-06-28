Business tycoon Pallonji Mistry dies at 93
He was the chairperson of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group.
Shapoorji Pallonji Group chairperson Pallonji Mistry died at his Mumbai home on Monday night, PTI reported. He was 93.
Mistry was born into a Parsi family in Gujarat, the Hindustan Times reported. He is survived by his wife and four children.
He was the largest individual shareholder in the Tata Group with an 18.4% stake, reported PTI.
In 2016, Mistry was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the country’s highest civilian award, for his contribution to the world of commerce and industry.
The Shapoorji Pallonji Group was established in 1865. It has emerged as a construction giant in the country and covers six business segments spread across over 50 countries.
Meanwhile, tributes poured in for the business tycoon on Tuesday.