A tailor was beheaded and his killing was filmed by the assailants in Udaipur’s Maldas street on Tuesday, the police said, PTI reported. The man had allegedly shared a social media post supporting suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma, according to ANI.

Sharma was suspended on June 5 for her disparaging comments about Prophet Muhammed during a debate on Times Now television channel.

The tailor named Kanhaiya Lal was attacked by a man identified as Riyaz with a sharp-edged weapon while the other person recorded the crime, the police said.

A purported video of the killing surfaced on social media. Another purported clip of two men claiming responsibility for the killing was also shared online. In the clip, the men brandished swords and also claimed that they would kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Udaipur Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Chaudhary said that the accused persons have been identified, ANI reported.

“A heinous murder has been committed and a thorough investigation will be conducted into the incident,” Chaudhary said. “Police teams [have been] constituted to locate the accused. We will take action on the video of men claiming to have committed the act.”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to the social media users to not share the video and maintain peace. “I condemn the heinous murder of a youth in Udaipur,” he added. “Strict action will be taken against the criminals involved in this incident.”

There were reports of shops being shut in Udaipur and police being alerted to prevent flare-ups. Internet was suspended for 24 hours in the city, according to The Times of India.

Rajasthan | Locals protest after two men behead youth in broad daylight in Udaipur's Maldas street area



Shops in Maldas street area have been closed following the incident. pic.twitter.com/ZC113q0iJj — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 28, 2022

Udaipur Collector Tara Chand Meena requested the residents to maintain peace, ANI reported. He said that the family of the dead person will receive help from the government.

The murder could not be possibly committed by one man, alleged Gulab Chand Kataria, leader of Opposition in Rajasthan. “It is horrendous and failure of administration,” he added.