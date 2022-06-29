Several Muslim organisations and political leaders on Tuesday criticised the murder of a man in Udaipur for having shared a social media post in support of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who had made disparaging remarks about Prophet Muhammad during a debate on Times Now television channel last month.

The man, a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal, was beheaded on Tuesday and his killing was filmed by his assailants.

A purported video of the killing surfaced on social media. Another clip of two men purportedly claiming responsibility for the killing was also shared online. In the video, the men identified themselves as Mohammed Riyaz Attari and Ghouse Mohammed, brandished swords and claimed that they would also kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both the men have been arrested.

Commenting on the killing, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board said that taking the law into one’s own hands was “highly condemnable, regrettable and un-Islamic”. It also called on the government to enact a law against blasphemy with respect to religious personalities of all faiths.

The chief of the Ajmer shrine in Rajasthan, Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, said that Indian Muslims would not allow a “mindset of Talibanisation” to surface in the country, according to PTI. “No religion promotes violence against humanity,” he said. “Especially, in the religion of Islam, all the teachings act as sources of peace.”

Islamic organisation Jamaat-e-Islami Hind described the murder as barbaric and uncivilised, adding that Islam does not justify violence. “The culprits should be dealt with according to the law of the land,” the organisation said. “In any case, peace should not be disturbed. Nobody should try to take the advantage of this ugly crime.”

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the murder and said that his party’s consistent stand was to oppose such violence. “No one can take law in their own hands,” he said. “We demand that the state govt takes strictest possible action. Rule of law must be upheld.”

PM should address the nation, says Rajasthan CM

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address the nation, saying that there is a “tense atmosphere” across the country.

The chief minister said that he was extremely saddened by the murder in Udaipur and added that no amount of condemnation was enough for it. “I have repeatedly urged Modi ji and Amit Shah ji to address the whole country,” he said. “...Wherever a community is in a minority in an area, that community is worried. Such is the level of tension that has developed.”

Gehlot said that Modi should state that his government “will not tolerate violence at any cost” and should urge citizens to live together with mutual love and brotherhood.

मैं बार-बार बोलता हूं मोदीजी को, अमित शाह जी को कि आप क्यों नहीं पूरे देश को एड्रेस करें कि जो हालात बन गए हैं कुछ कारणों से, गली-मोहल्लों में लोग ये समझ नहीं पा रहे हैं, कस्बों में जहां जिसकी आबादी कम संख्या में है चाहे कोई भी है वो ज्यादा चिंतित है, इतना आपस में तनाव हो गया है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 28, 2022

Gulab Chand Kataria, the leader of Opposition in Rajasthan, said that the murder could not have possibly been committed by just one man. “It is horrendous and failure of administration,” he added.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said the government’s appeasement policy had paved the way for communal frenzy and violence.

Political leaders from outside Rajasthan also expressed shock at the killing and called for stringent punishment to the culprits.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that barbarity in the name of religion could not be tolerated.

“We all have to come together to defeat hate,” he said. “I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and brotherhood.”

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the accused men should get strict punishment as bigotry and violence have no place in our society.

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal termed the killing a “dastardly act” and said that such incidents have no place in civilised society. “We criticise the incident in strong terms,” he said. “The criminals who indulged in this act should be severely punished.”

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said “such heinous acts would only serve to upset our harmonious living” and urged everyone to maintain peace and calm.