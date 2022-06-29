SC to hear Shiv Sena plea against floor test at 5 pm today
The governor’s order, the Shiv Sena says, is unlawful because the Supreme Court is yet to decide on the disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde.
The Supreme Court will hear at 5 pm today, a plea filed by the Shiv Sena against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s decision asking the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to face a floor test on Thursday.
In its plea, the Shiv Sena said that the governor’s order was unlawful as the Supreme Court has not yet decided on the disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs led by minister Eknath Shinde. The rebel MLAs want the Shiv Sena to break its alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress.
Earlier, in a letter, Koshyari said that the voting on Thursday will not be adjourned “for any reason whatsoever” and asked for the proceedings to be recorded. On Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis had approached the governor urging him to announce the floor test.
Live updates
11.43 am: Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis calls a meeting of his party MLAs at his home later today, reports ANI.
11.35 am: Ahead of the floor test in Maharashtra tomorrow, here is how the numbers stack up:
- Shiv Sena - 55
- Nationalist Congress Party 53
- Congress - 44
- Bharatiya Janata Party - 106
- Bahujan Vikas Aghadi - 3
- Samajwadi Party - 2
- All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen - 2
- Prahar Janshakti Party - 2
- Maharashtra Navnirman Sena - 1
- Communist Party of India (Marxist) - 1
- Peasants and Workers Party - 1
- Swambhimani Paksha - 1
- Rashtriya Samaj Paksha - 1
- Jansurajya Shakti Party - 1
- Krantikari Shetkari Party - 1
- Independents - 13
- There is one vacancy due to the death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke last month.
- Out of the 55 Shiv Sena MLAs, 38 are in Guwahati along with 10 independents.
- Two NCP members, Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal, have tested positive for Covid-19, while two other party legislators, Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik, are currently in Jail.
11.29 am: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Gulabrao Patil expresses confidence that their faction has the required support to win tomorrow’s floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly, reports ANI.
11.28 am: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders arrive at the home of Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, reports ANI.
10.55 am: Justice Surya Kant says the Supreme Court will hear the matter at 5 pm, reports Live Law.
“Floor test is illegal as it cannot include persons facing disqualification,” Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the court minutes earlier.
10.25 am: Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu files an application in the Supreme Court, challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s letter mandating the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation to face a floor test tomorrow, reports Live Law.
9.59 am: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut says the party will approach the Supreme Court against the governor’s call to hold a floor test on Thursday, reports ANI.
“This is an unlawful activity as the matter of disqualification of our 16 MLAs is pending in Supreme Court,” he says. “The Governor was waiting for this moment only.”
9.20 am: Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, camping in Guwahati, says he will come to Mumbai tomorrow to participate in the trust vote, reports PTI.
9.10 am: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asks Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority on the floor of the House tomorrow at 11 am.