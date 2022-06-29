The Election Commission on Wednesday said that polls to elect the vice president will be held on August 6. Votes will be counted on the same day.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s term ends on August 10.

The notification for the election to decide Naidu’s successor will be issued on July 5 and the last date for filing nomination papers will be July 19, the poll panel added.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on July 20 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is July 22.

The vice president is elected by the electoral college consisting members of both houses of Parliament. It also includes the nominated members.

Meanwhile, the presidential polls will be held on July 18.

While the National Democratic Alliance has nominated the former governor of Jharkhand Droupadi Murmu, the Opposition has fielded former Union minister Yashwant Sinha. Both of them have filed their nomination.