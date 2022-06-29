The big news: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray resigns, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Supreme Court allowed floor test in Maharashtra Assembly, and NIA took over Udaipur tailor beheading case.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Uddhav Thackeray resigns as chief minister of Maharashtra: He also resigned as a Member of the Legislative Council.
- Supreme Court refuses to stay floor test against Uddhav Thackeray’s government: It, however, said the result of the floor test will be subject to the outcomes of this petition, which would now be heard on July 11.
- NIA takes over Udaipur tailor beheading case, UAPA charges invoked: The National Investigation Agency will investigate the possible involvement of any organisation or international links, the Union home ministry said.
- Rupee hits new low, breaches 79-mark against dollar for the first time: Foreign institutional investors pulling out funds and rising crude oil prices are the reasons behind depreciating value of the currency, analysts said.
- Journalists shouldn’t be jailed for what they write, says UN on arrest of Mohammed Zubair: A spokesperson for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said journalists should be allowed to express themselves without the threat of harassment.
- UN Human Rights Office remarks on arrest of Teesta Setalvad, ex-IPS officers unwarranted, says India: Setalvad along with RB Sreekumar and Sanjiv Bhatt must not be persecuted for their activism, the United Nations Human Rights Office had said.
- No decision on extending GST compensation to states, says Nirmala Sitharaman: In July 2017, the Centre had said that the states will be reimbursed for any loss of revenue from the tax for up to five years.
- Manipur Police arrest 80 persons claiming they are foreigners from Myanmar: Those held did not possess documents to prove their Indian citizenship and could not speak Hindi, English or Manipuri, the police said.
- Congress distances itself from MP Manish Tewari’s view favouring Agnipath scheme: Since its announcement, the scheme has been vehemently opposed by the party.
- Centre to deregulate sale of domestically-produced crude oil from October 1: The move will allow oil companies to sell their crude to private firms in India, said Union minister Anurag Thakur.