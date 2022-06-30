Twelve more persons died due to floods and landslides in Assam on Wednesday, taking the toll to 152, the state disaster management authority said.

The 12 deaths were reported from Cachar, Chirang, Barpeta, Biswanath, Darrang, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur and Nagaon districts. One of the victims was a minor.

The total number of persons adversely affected by the floods increased to 31,54,556 in the 26 districts of the state. On Tuesday, the figure was 24,92,913. The situation had improved on Monday as the population adversely affected by the floods was recorded at 21,52,415 in 22 districts.

Brahmaputra, Beki, Kopili, Barak and Kushiyara rivers were flowing above the danger level on Wednesday, PTI reported.

Cachar is the worst-affected district in the state with 14,30,944 persons in distress due to the floods. Silchar town in the district remained submerged in floodwaters, PTI reported.

“The town is submerged for the last 10 days due to a breach of dyke at Bethkundi, and work is underway to repair it,” Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli said.Priority is to provide clean drinking water and food to the residents of Silchar. Short-term public health measures must be adopted by the people to prevent the spread of diseases in the post-flood period.”

The state disaster management authority said that 280 relief distribution centres are active in the state. A total of 560 relief camps have been set up and 3,12,085 persons have taken shelter in them.

A total of 548 houses have been completely damaged, and 1,034 have been partially damaged due to the floods, reported PTI. Five embankments have been breached, while 177 roads and five bridges have been destroyed in the calamity.

Massive landslide hits Army location in Manipur

Meanwhile, late on Wednesday night, a massive landslide in Manipur hit the site where a company of the 107 Territorial Army was deployed, the Kohima-based public relations office of the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

There are reports about at least one casualty, but the Army has not confirmed any deaths yet.

The company was deployed near Tupul Railway Station in Noney district for protection of an under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

Rescue operations by the Army and Assam Rifles are underway.

Manipur | Rescue operation underway after a massive landslide hit the company location of 107 Territorial Army of Indian Army deployed near Tupul railway station in Noney district. pic.twitter.com/sKzPCcWpyI — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

As of 5.30 am, 13 individuals had been rescued and taken to the Noney Army Medical unit for treatment, the defence ministry said. Evacuation of the critically-injured security persons is still in progress.

The defence wing’s public relations officer said that the flow of Ijai river has been impacted due to the landslide.

Rescue operations were being interrupted by fresh landslides and bad weather, however efforts were on to rescue the missing individuals. The Indian Army helicopters are on standby and will press into action after the weather is cleared.

Toll rises to 18 in Arunachal Pradesh

One more person died due to floods and landslides in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the toll in the state to 18, PTI reported on Thursday.

Body of a 27-year-old woman, identified as Momita Chakma, was recovered from debris in Papum Pare district at Chakma camp-1 on Wednesday, the District Disaster Management Officer Nima Tashi said.

Over the last few days, five persons have died in Papum Pare district adjoining Itanagar and one person in West Siang district due to the incessant rains in the region.

A search operation was resumed on Thursday to locate two persons who were swept away in floods in Huto village, Tashi said. The rescue operation had been suspended on Wednesday due to bad weather conditions.

An electricity tower collapsed due to flooding in Dikrong River, resulting in power outage in the Yupia area of Papum Pare district, PTI reported.

Water levels in Siang and Silley rivers in the East Siang district are flowing above the danger level and nearly 200 homes are submerged in the region.

After a portion of Pasighat-Pangin Road washed away, vehicular movement through Sille Korong Bridge has been interrupted. Vehicles were being diverted through an alternative, old route between the two places.

On Wednesday, the state Cabinet had directed the disaster management department to monitor the situation, issue advisories and evacuate stranded persons.