Members of various Hindutva organisations on Thursday carried saffron flags and chanted slogans during a rally in Rajasthan’s Udaipur to protest against the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, PTI reported.

The “Sarv Hindu Samaj” march was held from the city’s Town Hall to the collectorate office.

There were reports of stones being thrown during the protest march. But, the police have not given an official statement on it.

“It is under control now,” an unidentified police officer told NDTV. “It shouldn’t be blown out of proportion. The procession was peaceful, by and large.”

#WATCH | A large number of people protest against the Udaipur murder incident in Rajasthan's Udaipur

Additional Director General of Police Dinesh MN, who is in Udaipur, said that permission had been granted for the rally on Thursday, reported PTI.

Restrictions on gathering of four or more persons has been imposed in all districts of Rajasthan for a month under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code. However, the curfew was relaxed on the route of the rally, the senior police officer said.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur, was beheaded on Tuesday and his killing was filmed by his assailants. He was killed for having shared a social media post in support of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma. She had made disparaging remarks about Prophet Muhammad during a debate on Times Now television channel last month.

The assailants – Ghouse Mohammed and Mohammed Riyaz Attari – were arrested by the police. A murder case has been filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Lal’s family members on Thursday, ANI reported.

“[The] state government took immediate action and arrested them [the accused],” Gehlot said. “Their involvement with international organisations was also unearthed. I appeal to people to not do any protest.”

#WATCH | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot meets the family members of #KanhaiyaLal, who was killed by two men on June 28 in Udaipur

Lal’s son Yash said that the chief minister has provided his family with financial assistance, ANI reported.

“He has also assured me of a government job,” Yash said. “He is cooperating with us, and we are ready to cooperate too.”

The National Investigation Agency took over the murder investigation on Wednesday. The office of Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated.

Rajasthan Director General of Police ML Lather later alleged that Ghouse Mohammed, one of the accused persons, had links with Karachi-based non-profit Islamic organisation Dawat-e-Islami.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Minister of State for Home Rajendra Singh Yadav also claimed that Ghouse had spent about 45 days in Karachi in 2014.

Pakistan, however, rejected allegations that the crime was linked to any organisation in its territory.