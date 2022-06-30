Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said he would not become a part of the government, NDTV reported.

Fadnavis made the statement as he announced that Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde will be the next chief minister of Maharashtra. Shinde will take oath at 7.30 pm on Thursday, he said.

“I will stay out of the government and ensure it runs smoothly,” Fadnavis told reporters, according to NDTV. “We [the Bharatiya Janata Party] are not working for the post of the chief minister, this is a fight of ideologies.”

Before the announcement, Fadnavis, along with Shinde, had met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to stake claim to form the government.

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde & BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari & stake claim to form the government pic.twitter.com/MgR26cm2dC — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

On Wednesday, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had resigned as the chief minister. This came after the Supreme Court rejected the Shiv Sena’s plea against Koshyari’s decision asking the Thackeray-led government to face a floor test to prove its majority in the state Assembly.

Thackeray’s resignation came amid a political crisis in Maharashtra that began last week with a rebellion led by Shinde, who had gained the support of several Shiv Sena and Independent MLAs

The rebel MLAs had been demanding that the Shiv Sena should cut its alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress.

#WATCH | Eknath Shinde-faction MLAs, staying at a hotel in Goa, celebrate following his name being announced as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/uJVNa4N74g — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

On Thursday, Shinde thanked the BJP for making him the chief minister.

“The BJP has 120 MLAs but despite that Devendra Fadnavis didn’t take the post of CM,” Shinde said, according to ANI. “I express my gratitude to him along with PM Modi, Amit Shah and other BJP leaders that they showed generosity and made Balasaheb’s Sainik [party worker] the chief minister of the state.”

Shine also reiterated he has the support of 50 MLAs, including 40 from the Shiv Sena.

“We have fought this battle so far with their help,” Shinde said. “...I will not let even a scratch mar the trust that these 50 people have placed in me, let alone break that trust.”

Shinde also said that he had demanded Thackeray to form a “natural alliance” with the BJP.