A special two-day session of the Maharashtra Assembly will start on July 3, officials said, reported PTI.

The state legislature secretariat told the MLAs that the election for the post of the Speaker of the House will be held on July 3. Nominations for the post will be accepted till noon on Saturday.

The post of Speaker is lying vacant since 2021 after Congress leader Nana Patole’s resignation.

Newly-elected Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had decided during a Cabinet meeting on Thursday that the session would be held on July 2 and July 3. However, the dates have been rescheduled.

A trust vote is also likely to be held during the session.

The vote of confidence was demanded by the Bharatiya Janata Party after Shinde had revolted against former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray last week, pushing Maharashtra into a crisis. Shinde had claimed the support of 39 of the 55 Shiv Sena MLAs and 10 independent legislators, ultimately forcing Thackeray to resign on Wednesday.

Shinde also has the support of the BJP, which has 106 MLAs in the House. He is expected to move the motion of confidence in the Assembly to prove his majority.