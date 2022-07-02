The Gurugram Police in Haryana have registered a first information report after members of Hindutva bodies chanted hateful slogans about Muslims at a rally held on June 29 to protest against the killing of a tailor in Udaipur.

Organisers of the rally attended by members of the Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad have been booked in the case, according to The Indian Express.

Objectionable #slogans were raised during a rally taken out on June 29 in Gurugram in protest against the murder in Udaipur.

An FIR has been registered yesterday by Gurugram Police in the matter. — Gurugram Police (@gurgaonpolice) July 1, 2022

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur, was murdered on Tuesday and his killing was filmed by the assailants. He was killed for having shared a social media post in support of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma. She had made disparaging remarks about Prophet Muhammad during a debate on Times Now television channel last month.

The two killers, who identified themselves as Mohammed Riyaz Attari and Ghouse Mohammed, have been arrested.

On Wednesday, about 80 Hindutva supremacists assembled at Nehru Park of Gurugram and marched till the city’s Harish Bakery chowk to protest the killing. They burnt an effigy of “Islamic jihad terrorism”.

In videos from the rally, the protestors are seen chanting slogans in Hindi, saying “Shoot the traitors”, and “Muslims will chant the name of [Hindu deity] Ram, when they are hacked to death”. The Hindutva group members also shouted derogatory slogans about Prophet Muhammad.

Gurugram Police took suo motu cognisance of the incident and registered the case, the force’s spokesperson Subhash Boken said, according to The Indian Express. On conditions of anonymity, a police official told the newspaper that the Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad were given permission to hold the rally subject to maintenance of law and order.

The organisers of the rally have been charged under Sections 153A (promotion enmity between different communities), 295A (deliberately outraging religious feelings), 116 (abetment of offence), 34 (common intention) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code.