Four persons have been booked on charges of forcible conversion, marriage and gang rape of a 23-year-old woman who had been abducted from Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district last month, PTI reported on Friday, citing the police.

The accused persons have also been booked under sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as the woman is a Dalit, a police official told The Times of India. Charges under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act have also been invoked.

The incident came to light after the woman managed to flee from her abductors and told her parents about the assault.

The woman’s father has complained that her daughter was abducted in June and taken to Mumbai by the brother of a man she used to speak to over phone, Gonda Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra told PTI.

In Mumbai, the man, Javed, allegedly locked the woman up in a room, forcibly converted her and got married to her, according to the complaint. The woman was gang raped several times by Javed and two other men, the father alleged, according to the police.

Javed, his brother and his father are among the accused persons, according to The Times of India. On Friday, the police said that efforts were on to arrest the accused men.