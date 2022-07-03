Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday dissolved all the party posts with immediate effect after its dismal performance in the bye-polls last week.

The party’s Uttar Pradesh President Naresh Uttam Patel, however, will continue to remain in his position.

Without giving any reason, the Samajwadi Party in a tweet announced that the national, state and district executive bodies, including the youth and the women’s outfits, have been dissolved.

समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री अखिलेश यादव जी ने तत्काल प्रभाव से सपा उ.प्र. के अध्यक्ष को छोड़कर पार्टी के सभी युवा संगठनों, महिला सभा एवं अन्य सभी प्रकोष्ठों के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष,जिला अध्यक्ष सहित राष्ट्रीय,राज्य, जिला कार्यकारिणी को भंग कर दिया है। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) July 3, 2022

The Bharatiya Janata Party on June 26 won the bye-elections to the Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, wresting them from the Samajwadi Party.

Azamgarh and Rampur seats are considered to be the Samajwadi Party’s bastions due to their caste and religious composition.

“The party is gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the focus is to strengthen the organisation to take on the BJP with full force,” an unidentified Samajwadi Party leader told PTI on Sunday after dissolving all bodies.

BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi asked why Yadav was not taking responsibility for the defeat.

“The SP lost Lok Sabha polls in 2014 and 2019 and assembly elections in 2017 and 2022 under Akhilesh Yadav,” he said.