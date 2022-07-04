Filmmaker Tarun Majumdar dies at 92
He was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments since June 14.
Eminent Bengali film director Tarun Majumdar died at a hospital in Kolkata on Monday, PTI reported. He was 92.
Majumdar, a four-time National Award winner and a recipient of the Padma Shri award, was known for depicting stories about the plight of middle-class families, according to The Hindu.
His notable films include Kancher Swarga, Palatak, Kuheli, Shriman Prithviraj, Balika Badhu, Thagini, Ganadevata, Dadar Kirti and Bhalobasha Bhalobasha.
Majumdar was admitted to Kolkata’s Seth Shukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital on June 14 for kidney and old age-related problems, PTI reported. He was shifted to the intensive care unit on Sunday after he developed a secondary infection in his lungs.
Political leaders, police officers, actors, directors and a host of social media users expressed grief over the director’s death.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her condolences to Majumdar’s family members, according to PTI. His death was a “big loss to the entertainment world”, she added.
More tributes were offered on Twitter.