Eminent Bengali film director Tarun Majumdar died at a hospital in Kolkata on Monday, PTI reported. He was 92.

Majumdar, a four-time National Award winner and a recipient of the Padma Shri award, was known for depicting stories about the plight of middle-class families, according to The Hindu.

His notable films include Kancher Swarga, Palatak, Kuheli, Shriman Prithviraj, Balika Badhu, Thagini, Ganadevata, Dadar Kirti and Bhalobasha Bhalobasha.

Majumdar was admitted to Kolkata’s Seth Shukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital on June 14 for kidney and old age-related problems, PTI reported. He was shifted to the intensive care unit on Sunday after he developed a secondary infection in his lungs.

Political leaders, police officers, actors, directors and a host of social media users expressed grief over the director’s death.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her condolences to Majumdar’s family members, according to PTI. His death was a “big loss to the entertainment world”, she added.

More tributes were offered on Twitter.

We are deeply saddened by the demise of acclaimed filmmaker #TarunMajumdar. The master storyteller was known for making noted films revolving around middle-class life. His work in films like #BalikaBadhu, #Nimantran, #ShrimanPrithviraj & #DadarKirti will be cherished forever. pic.twitter.com/18tM5vQKTo — NFAI (@NFAIOfficial) July 4, 2022

Veteran Filmmaker Tarun Majumdar is no more with us. He received 4 National Awards & Padma Shri in 1990. His timeless classics like Dadar Kirti, Balika Badhu will always remain close to our heart.#TarunMajumdar pic.twitter.com/RK1QOLm4dM — Trinankur Bhattacharjee (@TrinankurWBTMCP) July 4, 2022

Deeply saddened by the demise of prominent film director Shri Tarun Majumdar. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/31frakzMyr — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) July 4, 2022