Activist Sharjeel Imam, an accused person in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case, on Monday moved a city court, alleging that there was threat to his life in prison, PTI reported.

According to Imam’s application, the assistant superintendent of Tihar Jail recently entered his cell in along with eight to 10 persons under the pretext of conducting a search. They assaulted him, called him a terrorist and an anti-national, Imam alleged.

The former Jawaharlal Nehru University student’s application is expected to come up for hearing before Special Judge Amitabh Rawat, PTI reported.

Imam was charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in April 2020 for making allegedly inflammatory speeches against the government’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Three months later, the police had accused him of sedition. A chargesheet against him said that his speeches incited the 2020 Delhi riots.

While he was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in November for his speech at Aligarh University, he did not walk free from Tihar jail as he was also charged in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.

The Delhi Police have claimed in the first information report that there was a larger conspiracy which led to the violence that erupted in the national capital in February 2020, in which 53 people, mostly Muslims, were killed.

HC adjourns bail hearing of Imam, Umar Khalid

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Monday adjourned hearing in the bail pleas filed by activists Imam and Umar Khalid till July 27, Live Law reported.

Khalid was arrested on September 2020, after clashes broke out between the supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act and those opposing the law in North East Delhi in February 2020. He has been booked for delivery a speech in Amravati under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and has been in custody since then.

Both Khalid and Imam have been denied bail by a sessions court in Delhi, following which they challenged the order in the Delhi High Court.

On Monday, Khalid’s counsel informed a special bench comprising Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar that Senior Advocate Trideep Pais, appearing for the activist, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Khalid’s counsel, therefore, sought an extension of two weeks for the hearing, reported Live Law.

On the request of the parties, hearing in the appeals of Imam and Shifa-Ur-Rehman were also deferred by the court.

Rehman, the president of the Jamia Millia Islamia Alumni Association, is also booked in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case. Rehman was denied bail by a local court on April 7.

“First we will conclude Umar Khalid, then we will conclude hearing other accused,” the bench said.