The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday distanced itself from the remarks made by its party MP Mahua Moitra about Hindu deity Kaali.

Moitra had stirred up a controversy earlier on Tuesday after she said that Kaali was a “meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess”.

“If you go to Bhutan or Sikkim, for example, when they do puja, they give whisky to their god,” the Krishnanagar MP said at an India Today conclave. “Now, if you go to Uttar Pradesh and say that you give whisky to your god as prasad, they will say that is blasphemous.”

She also said that sadhus (Hindu monks) in West Bengal’s Tarapith can be seen smoking.

“That is the version of Kaali people worship [there],” Moitra added. “I, within Hinduism, being a Kaali worshipper, have the right to freedom to imagine Kaali in that way; that is my freedom.”

Hours later, the Trinamool Congress said Moitra made the statement about Kaali in her personal capacity and that the party does not endorse her views.

“All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments,” it added.

Trinamool Congress issues statement saying it “strongly condemns such comments” and that MP Mahua Moitra’s “views expressed on Goddess Kaali have been made in her personal capacity and are not endorsed by the party in any form”. pic.twitter.com/XiLRW3Bg8B — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) July 5, 2022

The statement came in the backdrop of complaints and outrage about the poster of filmmaker Leena Manimekalai’s new documentary Kaali showing a woman dressed as the Hindu deity and smoking a cigarette. This image is set against the pride flag of the LGBTQ community.

After the complainants said that the poster has hurt the sentiments of Hindus, the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered separate first information reports against her.

On Tuesday, Moitra took to Twitter to state that she did not support any poster. “To all you sanghis – lying will NOT make you better Hindus,” she wrote. “Suggest you visit my Maa Kali in Tarapith to see what food and drink is offered as bhog. Joy Ma Tara.”

Will seek legal remedies, says BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari told India Today that the Trinamool Congress always “insults the Hindu religion” and that the party would look for legal remedies.

Adhikari also said that the BJP expects Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take action against Moitra the same way his party acted against Nupur Sharma, who had made disparaging remarks about Prophet Muhammad during a debate on Times Now television channel. On June 5, the BJP suspended Sharma after a diplomatic backlash from many Muslim-majority countries.

Adhikari, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, has given 10 days to the police to file a first information report against Moitra, The Indian Express reported. “If that does not happen, then I will move the court on the 11th day against Moitra,” he added.

On Wednesday, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar also said that if the Trinamool Congress does not endorse Moitra’s comments, then the party should expel or suspend her for a few days, reported ANI.

The BJP’s Information Technology Cell head, Amit Malviya, said that the Trinamool Congress is “full of Hindu hating bigots”. Moitra’s comments, he said, had offended every devotee.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor backed Moitra amid the uproar.

“I am no stranger to malicious manufactured controversy, but am still taken aback by the attack on Mahua Moitra for saying what every Hindu knows, that our forms of worship vary widely across the country,” Tharoor wrote on Twitter. “What devotees offer as bhog says more about them than about the goddess.”

Tharoor said that Moitra did not mean to offend anyone with her remarks.

“We have reached a stage where no one can say anything publicly about any aspect of religion without someone claiming to be offended,” he added. “I urge everyone to lighten up and leave religion to individuals to practice privately.”