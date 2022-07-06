A girl died because of a landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla while at least four have gone missing due to flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Kullu district, reported NDTV.

State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Mokhta stated that four to six residents of the Choj village have been missing, reported PTI. However, Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma, citing initial reports, said four persons were missing.

A search operation is underway to locate them. But rescue team have been stuck due to landslides, Mokhta added.

Seven houses have been damaged due to the floods in Kullu, the police officer said, reported India Today.

“Water from a dam is being released and people have been asked not to go near the river banks,” he added.

A bridge leading to Choj village has also been damaged, reported The Tribune.

#WeatherUpdate | Cloud burst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, loss of life feared pic.twitter.com/SdGvgw7qNV — NDTV (@ndtv) July 6, 2022

The girl died due to the landslide as she was sleeping on the roadside in Dhalli area, reported ANI. Two other persons were injured and have been admitted to hospital.

Meanwhile, the Ferozepur-Shipki La National Highway 5 has been blocked in Shimla’s Rampur Bushar tehsil since 2 am on Wednesday, National Highways Authority of India Executive Engineer KL Suman said.

The highway was blocked as the flow of water increased in Broni stream due to heavy rains that also brought debris down to the road, Suman said.

Efforts are under way to clear the highway, he added.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Flash flood hits Manikaran valley of Kullu district due to heavy rainfall, dozens of houses and camping sites damaged in Choj village: SP Kullu Gurdev Sharma pic.twitter.com/NQhq8o8JXC — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

In another incident, about 30 employees working at the Malana Project II in Kullu’s Manikaran valley got stuck in a building due to a flash flood. They have been rescued.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places.