Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been admitted to a hospital after he was reportedly shot at in western Japan’s Nara city on Friday, reported public broadcaster NHK.

The police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder and seized a gun from him, according to the public broadcaster.

The local fire department said that the former prime minister was not showing any vital signs. It said that Abe was in cardiopulmonary arrest, or a cardiac arrest, and will be transferred to Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara City.

Abe was shot at while he was making a speech for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate’s election campaign.

WATCH: Bystanders rush to help former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after he is shotpic.twitter.com/vgk7fn323p — BNO News (@BNONews) July 8, 2022

More details awaited.