The Uddhav Thackeray group of the Shiv Sena has approached the Supreme Court against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s decision to invite Eknath Shinde to form the government in the state, Live Law reported on Friday.

Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on June 30 after leading a rebellion of Shiv Sena MLAs against the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government. On July 4, he won a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly. Shinde got 164 votes in his support, significantly above the majority mark of 145, while 99 MLAs voted against him.

The faction led by Thackeray has also challenged the Assembly proceedings, arguing that 16 rebel MLAs against whom disqualification proceedings are pending should not have voted. The court will hear the case about disqualification of 16 MLAs along with other pending petitions regarding the Maharashtra political crisis on July 11.

On July 4, Thackeray’s faction moved the Supreme Court, challenging the decision of newly-elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar to recognise the new party whip backed by Shinde’s camp.

On July 3, Narvekar had replaced Thackeray loyalist Ajay Chaudhary with Shinde as the leader of Shiv Sena’s Legislative Party and also recognised the appointment of Baratsheth Gogavale as the chief whip. Sunil Prabhu was the chief whip earlier. Narvekar, a BJP MLA, was nominated for the Speaker’s role by the Shinde-led faction.

The crisis

Shinde had claimed the support of 39 of the 55 Shiv Sena MLAs and 10 Independent legislators, reducing the Thackeray-led faction of the party to a minority in the Assembly. The rebel MLAs were demanding that Thackeray sever his ties with its Maha Vikas Aghadi government partners – the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress.

The revolt had pushed the state into a crisis. Subsequently, the Bharatiya Janata Party demanded Thackeray face a vote of confidence.

On June 29, Thackeray resigned after the Supreme Court rejected the Shiv Sena’s plea against the governor’s decision asking his government to face a floor test.