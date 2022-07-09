The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday searched the house of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in Chennai in connection with a bribery case, PTI reported citing unidentified officials.

Saturday’s searches were a part of the ones conducted on May 17, according to the officials.

A portion of Chidambaram’s house was locked and could not be searched on May 17, PTI reported, citing officials. The keys for this section of the house were with his wife, who was abroad.

Tamil Nadu | CBI officials raid Congress leader Karti Chidambaram's residence in Chennai pic.twitter.com/SlVxVpb2pu — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022

The investigation agency had then raided nine locations related to Chidambaram across the country – three each in Chennai and Mumbai and one each in Karnataka, Punjab and Odisha.

On the same day, it had accused the MP of receiving Rs 50 lakh as “illegal gratification” for arranging visas for 263 Chinese citizens during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance regime. This was when his father, P Chidambaram, was the Union home minister.

Tamil Nadu Congress President KS Alagiri on Saturday said that raids at Karti Chidambaram’s house showed that Central Bureau of Investigation had no work to do, ANI reported.

“It seems whenever CBI is free they go to his residence,” he said. “How many times would they raid his house? They have not found anything. The Congress strongly condemns this.”

The Enforcement Directorate had also booked Chidambaram for money laundering. Its case is based on the first information report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.