The Supreme Court on Monday sentenced fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya to four months jail term in a 2017 contempt case, the Hindustan Times reported.

A single bench of Justice UU Lalit also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 under contempt charge.

The businessman was found guilty of transferring $40 million to his children in violation of the orders passed in a case pertaining to the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, according to Live Law.

Mallya, who is currently on bail in the United Kingdom, owes over Rs 9,000 crore in debts of Kingfisher Airlines, to a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India.

On Monday, the court directed Mallya to deposit the $40 million with 8% interest within four weeks. The bench said attachment proceedings will be initiated against his properties if he failed to do so.

The court also noted that Mallya did not show any remorse for his conduct and did not appear before it during the hearings, according to Live Law. It further added that an adequate sentence was necessary to “uphold the majesty of the law” in the case.