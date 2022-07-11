A special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Monday rejected the default bail application of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and two of his aides in a corruption case, PTI reported.

Deshmukh had moved the court for bail contending that the chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation was incomplete, according to The Hindu.

However, Central Bureau of Investigation’s counsel Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh argued that the chargesheet in the case was complete and it had named Deshmukh as an accused.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had arrested Deshmukh and his two aides in April.

The case is related to accusations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in March 2021. He had written to the former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Deshmukh had asked some officers to extort Rs 100 crore every month from bars and restaurants in the city.

While Deshmukh denied the allegations against him, he resigned from the Maharashtra Cabinet on April 5, 2021, after the Bombay High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct a preliminary inquiry against him.

The Central Bureau of Investigation filed a first information report against Deshmukh, Vaze, and others that same month.