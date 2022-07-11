Over 3,000 residents have been evacuated from different parts of Gujarat amid heavy rain warning by the weather department, the Hindustan Times reported on Monday.

Around 400 residents have been evacuated from Chhota Udepur, which received 433 millimetres of rainfall on Sunday. State disaster response teams from Vadodara have been dispatched to Chhota Udepur.

Officials also said that 550 persons have been shifted from Navsari, and 470 from Valsad district.

On Sunday, at least six districts in Gujarat received 125 millimetres or more rainfall between 8 am and 6 pm, reported the Hindustan Times.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a meeting to review the situation in all the districts. Collectors of south and central Gujarat districts were directed to evcuate the residents in low-lying areas. They are also instructed to provide food and medicines to those in distress.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that all necessary help, including National Disaster Response Force, will be provided to Gujarat.

Kudos to the team of @NDRFHQ.



Working round the clock to rescue people from the heavy rainfalls in #Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/GJuwCf705I — Nimishaben Suthar (@Nimishaben_BJP) July 11, 2022

Heavy rains lash Ahmedabad, other regions

School and colleges were closed in Ahmedabad on Monday as heavy rains lashed the city and other districts of Gujarat, The Hindu reported.

Several areas in Ahmedabad were flooded as the city recorded 100.2 millimetres of rainfall in the last 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Dholera village in Ahmedabad district received 95 millimetres rain, Dascroi recorded 60 millimitres rainfall and Sanand received 64 millimetres.

Credit: IMD Ahmedabad

The India Meteorological Department on Monday predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in Saurashtra-Kutch, Diu-Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli.

“Heavy to very heavy rains very likely at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls in the districts of South Gujarat region namely Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Dangs, Narmada, Navsari and Valsad,” it added.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Auranga river overflows and floods low-lying areas in Valsad district due to heavy rainfall. Around 300 people have been shifted by the local administration to safer locations. NDRF teams and local administration carry out relief and rescue works in the area. pic.twitter.com/a6OIwn0zjl — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022

Fishermen are advised not to venture off north and south Gujarat coast till July 14.

“Squally weather with wind speed reaching to 45-55 kilometre per hour gusting to 65 kilometre per hour very likely to prevail from South-Westerly to Westerly direction along and off North and South Gujarat coast,” the weather agency said.