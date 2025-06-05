Maharashtra Minority Commission chairperson Pyare Khan on Wednesday criticised state minister Nitesh Rane after he asked why environmentalists and animal activists were not appealing for Bakri Eid to be celebrated “virtually”, reported ANI.

Khan also claimed that Rane has been making remarks by quoting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ name, which was “not right”.

Bakri Eid, also known as Eid-al-Adha, is a Muslim festival that commemorates the spirit of sacrifice. The festival entails the slaughtering of livestock. It will be celebrated on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Khan said that “Muslims never comment on the festivals of other religions, but they celebrate every festival as their own”, ANI reported.

He added that Rane making statements by “quoting the chief minister’s name” and “maligning” him was not right.

Rane on Monday claimed that activists “selectively” and only targeted Hindu festivals like Holi and Diwali, reported PTI.

“Some people advise us not to use firecrackers or colours during our festivals citing environmental concerns,” PTI quoted the BJP leader as having said. “Where have they gone now? Why is there no call for virtual celebration [not involving animal sacrifice] of Bakri Eid? Where are those animal lovers who appeal for virtual celebrations of festivals like Holi or Diwali.”

He also said that India did not operate under Sharia, or Islamic law, The Indian Express reported.

In response to Rane’s remarks, Khan on Tuesday accused the minister of sowing divisions and targeting Indian Muslims in the name of Pakistan.

“Nitesh Rane keeps making the same hurtful comments again and again,” The Indian Express quoted Khan as having said. “He taunts Indian Muslims by dragging in Pakistan, why? The truth is, those who chose to go to Pakistan did not believe in India.”

Stating that Muslims who stayed in India were the “honest ones”, Khan added: “They believe in this country, and people admire them for that. Maybe that’s what is bothering Nitesh Rane the most.”

Khan said that Rane’s statements were harmful to society. “By speaking like this, Nitesh Rane is damaging the image of the BJP,” he said. “These are personal statements, but they reflect on everyone.”

He added that the Maharashtra State Minority Commission would act if communal tensions rose because of such comments.

“We have the power under Section 10 [ of the Maharashtra State Minorities Commission Act] to issue a notice,” Khan said. “If a riot happens, and it is because of his words, we won’t hesitate to hold him responsible.”

Rane told reporters on Wednesday that Khan “stands with folded hands” during meetings with him, ANI reported. The BJP leader also asked Khan to “act responsibly” given his post.

The minister said that Khan must focus on bringing Muslims and minority communities together, claiming that Hindus do not insult others when asked to celebrate festivals in an eco-friendly manner.

In April too, Khan had accused Rane of repeatedly engaging in hate speech, The Hindu reported.

His comments came after Rane allegedly urged Hindus to inquire about the religion of shopkeepers before making purchases.