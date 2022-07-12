The toll due to a landslide near a railway construction site in Manipur’s Noney district rose to 52 on Monday after two more bodies were recovered from the debris, EastMojo reported, citing unidentified officials.

Nine persons are still missing, according to The Times of India.

The two persons whose bodies were recovered on Monday were believed to be employees of Venkata Sai Construction, an agency deployed at the railway construction site, EastMojo reported.

The landslide took place on the night on June 29 close to a camp of a company of the 107 Territorial Army that was deployed at a construction site near the Tupul railway station. The company was deployed to protect an under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

The Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army along with state and National Disaster Response Force personnel are part of the search operation.

On Monday, Disaster and Relief Management Minister Awangbow Newmai, who has been monitoring the landslide situation, visited the site and took stock of the search operation, EastMojo reported.

The minister also chaired a review meeting with villagers and rescue team officials, including Additional Chief Secretary MH Khan, Noney Deputy Commissioner Haulianlal Guite and Noney Superintendent of Police M Gopaldas at the spot.

The search operation will continue till all the landslide victims are found, the minister said.