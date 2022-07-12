The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad seized 70 kg of heroin worth over Rs 350 crore from a container near the Mundra port in Kutch, PTI reported on Tuesday, citing an unidentified official.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad searched the shipping container based on intel.

The container was said to be packed with textile in shipping bills and customs filings, according to The Indian Express. However, upon verification, the agencies found heroin hidden inside it.

The container had arrived from West Asia, an official told the Hindustan Times. It was stationed at a container freight base near the port.

Several consignments of illegal drugs have been intercepted at Gujarat ports in 2022.

In September, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized nearly three tonnes of heroin worth Rs 21,000 crore from two containers at Mundra port. The drugs were believed to have come from Afghanistan.

In May this year, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 52 kilograms of cocaine from an import consignment at Mundra. The drugs were estimated to be valued at over Rs 500 crore in the international illicit market, according to an official press release.

In April, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence along with the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested an importer for carrying 205.6 kg of heroin worth Rs 1,439 crore. The consignment was allegedly imported by an Uttarakhand-based firm and recovered from Kandla port in Gujarat.

In the same month, the Indian Coast Guard ships stopped a Pakistani boat off the Jakhau coast and held nine crew members for carrying heroin worth Rs 280 crore.