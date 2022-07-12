A police officer was killed and two were injured after suspected militants fired at them in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Tuesday evening, the police said.

The slain officer has been identified as Assistant Sub Inspector Mushtaq Ahmad. Those injured are constables and are being treated at a local hospital, PTI reported, citing officials. Ahmed was also taken to the hospital after the shooting but he succumbed to his injuries, according to the Kashmir Zone Police.

The suspected militants fired at the police officials around 7.15 pm near the GD Goenka School in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar, reported NDTV. The police retaliated but the attackers escaped, an official told NDTV.

The area has been cordoned off and security forces have been deployed.