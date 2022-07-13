Eighteen people were killed because of heavy rain in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, PTI reported.

Of these, nine persons were killed in Maharashtra, six in Gujarat and three in Madhya Pradesh. Thousands were evacuated to shelter homes.

In Maharashtra, the monsoon toll climbed to 76 since June 1, according to the Hindustan Times.

“Most of these deaths are due to lightning and took place in rural areas including Vidarbha and Marathwada regions,” said Sanjay Dharurkar, the director of the Maharashtra disaster management department. “We have issued guidelines on how to protect oneself from lightning and the Damini mobile app also helps to avoid such incidents. We request people to follow the guidelines.”

People visit Khadakwasla Dam after authorities released water from the dam following monsoon rains in Pune on July 12, 2022. | PTI

So far, 4,916 persons have been rescued from vulnerable parts of the state and rehabilitated to 35 relief camps, the department added.

Of the deaths reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday, two persons were killed after a structure collapsed in a Mumbai suburb, while one person drowned in the Gadchiroli district, according to PTI.

In Nagpur, three Madhya Pradesh residents were killed and three have been missing after the vehicle they were travelling in was swept away from a flooded bridge.

In Pune, three minor siblings drowned in a water-filled pit in Chakan. The children were aged between four to eight years.

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road during monsoon rain in Thane on July 12, 2022. | PTI

The India Meteorological Department issued a heavy rainfall warning for several parts of Maharashtra till July 14. A red alert, which prompts authorities to take measures to prevent adverse situations, has been issued for Nashik, Pune, Palghar, and Raigad.

Till July 10, Maharashtra recorded 336.2-millimetre rainfall against an average of 314.3 millimetres, according to the Hindustan Times.

Incessant rainfall was also reported in Mumbai and its suburbs on Wednesday morning, leading to waterlogging in several areas, according to ANI.

Maharashtra | Mumbai continues to reel under severe water-logging due to heavy rainfall. Visuals from Dadar East pic.twitter.com/6aLg28QLG3 — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

Toll in Gujarat reaches 69

With six more deaths, the toll in Gujarat since June 1 increased to 69 on Tuesday, The Indian Express reported.

State Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi said that 27,896 people were relocated from flood-affected areas in the last few days, of which 18,225 are in shelters while others have returned home.

A man riding a motorcycle wades through the waterlogged Ring Road after monsoon rains in Rajkot on July 12, 2022. | PTI

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the rain-hit Bodeli town in Chhota Udepur district and also inspected the flood-affected areas through an aircraft.

The weather department has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of Gujarat until July 17. Some parts have been warned of extremely heavy rainfall. Fishermen are advised not to venture off the north and south Gujarat coast till July 14.

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh’s Agar Malwa district, three children were killed and four others injured after being struck by lightning.