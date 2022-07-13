Sri Lanka declares emergency, Ranil Wickremesinghe named as acting president
Police personnel fired tear gas at protestors who were trying to storm the prime minister’s office.
Sri Lanka on Wednesday declared a state of emergency after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been named as the acting president, the parliament speaker said.
Rajapaksa left for the Maldives hours before he was expected to resign amid widespread protests over his handling of a devastating economic crisis.
Thousands of protestors took to the streets of capital Colombo, demanding Rajapaksa’s immediate resignation.
Last week, the president had said he will step down on Wednesday to make way for a “peaceful transition of power” in Sri Lanka after protestors stormed his official residence.
Sri Lanka has run out of foreign-exchange reserves that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, plunging it into the worst economic meltdown in 70 years. The island nation’s inflation rate touched 54.6% year-over-year in June while food inflation shot up to 80%.
Live updates
2.45 pm: The national television channel, Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation, has resumed transmission after it went off-air earlier today, reports News Wire. The channel was allegedly forced to temporarily suspend telecast after anti-government protestors entered the station.
2.04 pm: Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa says that the prime minister can become the acting president only if the president appoints him as such, or if the Chief Justice in consultation with the Speaker reaches the conclusion that the president is unable to act.
“In the absence of any of these, the PM cannot exercise the powers of President, and cannot declare curfew or a state of emergency,” he said.
1.58 pm: Sri Lankan prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will provide the “legal explanation” for his actions in the next few hours, a spokesperson said, according to Al-Jazeera.
The parliament Speaker earlier said that Wickremesinghe has been appointed as acting president after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country.
1.48 pm: Visuals by ANI show protestors in Colombo offering help to an injured security official during the demonstrations.
1.28 pm: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been appointed as the acting president, the BBC reports, quoting the parliament Speaker.
The official says that President Gotabaya Rakapaksa, who fled the country for Maldives, informed him about the appointment.
1.23 pm: Protestors at Colombo’s Galle Face Green area say that Sri Lanka is faced with an “extreme economic crisis,” the BBC reports.
“The people here are here so they can have a vote for the future,” Viraga Perera, a protestor, says.
1.13 pm: A video by AFP shows police personnel firing tear gas at protestors trying to storm the prime minister’s office.
1.08 pm: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has announced a state of emergency in his role as acting president, a senior official tells Reuters.
“The prime minister as acting president has declared a state of emergency (countrywide) and imposed a curfew in the western province,” the prime minister’s media secretary Dinouk Colombage says.
12.55 pm: Jayamapthy Wickrameratne, an expert on constitutional affairs, tells Al-Jazeera that the prime minister does not have the power to declare a state of emergency.
“The State of Emergency cannot be declared such a way,” he says. “Before declaring state of emergency, he needs to be appointed as acting president but it has not happened yet. This is an illegal order.”
12.48 pm: A video by ANI shows a military helicopter carrying out air patrolling as protestors try to storm Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s house in Colombo.
12.20 pm: Champika adds that the next president will appointed be for an interim period, reports ANI. “Presidential elections can’t be held at this juncture, as per the constitution it should be in held 2024,” he says.
12.15 pm: Opposition MP Patali Champika Ranawaka says Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa left the country without signing his resignation, ANI reports.
“The speaker and whole country hoped that he would send his resignation properly, so that within next week we can elect another president,” Ranawaka says.
12.10 pm: Sri Lanka declares a state of emergency, reports, AFP
12.05 pm: Protests erupt in Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo, demanding Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s immediate resignation.
The police use tear gas shells to stop those trying to enter the Sri Lankan prime minister’s house.
12.00 pm: The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka refutes reports claiming that India helped the president and his younger brother Basil Rajapaksa flee the country.
“It is reiterated that India will continue to support the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realise their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values, established democratic institutions and constitutional framework,” the commission says.
11.55 pm: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday fled the country for the Maldives, hours before he was due to step down from his post amid widespread protests over his handling of the island nation’s worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.