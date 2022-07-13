Thirty-two persons have died so far in Karnataka due to heavy rains in the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wendesday, reported PTI. Bommai also told reporters that five persons are missing and 34 have sustained injuries.

“More than 300 people have been evacuated and saved, 14 relief camps have been set up [and] four NDRF and SDRF [National and State Disaster Response Force] teams each are working to rescue people,” he added.

Since Tuesday, the chief minister has visited the rain and landslide-hit districts of Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. He will be travelling to Uttara Kannada, Belagavi and other northern districts of the state next week.

Over the last few days, several parts of the Malnad region and coastal Karnataka has been witnessing heavy downpour. This has resulted in several landslides and flood-like situations, according to The News Minute.

On Wednesday, the chief minister held a review meeting in Udupi with ministers and deputy commissioners of coastal districts. He announced that Rs 500 crore will be immediately released for repair and restoration of roads, bridges, power lines and other infrastructure in the flood-hit areas.

Bommai said he was collating reports on the extent of damages from all districts, following which the state would ask the Centre for relief.

He said that the flood-like situation has been caused as rains increased this year in July.

“Earlier there were some rains in May and June, in June it was average rainfall, but all of a sudden there was large-scale rainfall in the last 10 days, which has been above normal in coastal and some northern districts,” he added.

In view of the heavy rains, the India Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued an orange alert in eight districts to warn authorities about the downpour for the next 24 hours.

Heavy rain in Chickmagalur and Shimoga districts, Thunga Bhadra reservoir near Hampi is full in record time. 50,000 cusec of water being released into river. #Monsoon2022 #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/NS1RVnLH9z — DP SATISH (@dp_satish) July 12, 2022

The rains have also led to an alarming increase in water level in rivers and dams in the northern districts of Belagavi, Vijayanagara and Yadgir. To maintain the water level, 15 gates have been opened at Yadgir’s Basava Sagara dam, which is built on the Krishna river. Residents living along the riverside have been asked to vacate to safer areas.

The rainfall has damaged 355 hectares of agricultural lands. So far, 1,062 houses have been damaged in the Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi and 2,187 km of road has been washed away in these districts.