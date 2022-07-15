Demonstrations, dharnas, strikes, fast or religious ceremonies by MPs will not be allowed in the precincts of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said in a circular on Thursday.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh posted a copy of the circular on Twitter on Friday saying, “Vishguru’s latest salvo – D(h)arna Mana Hai!”

The circular came a day after Opposition leaders raised objections to an updated list of unparliamentary words issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat. Several words, including many of those often used to target the Narendra Modi-led central government, were part of the list.

However, as the controversy erupted, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said at a press conference that none of these words had been banned and the list was just a compilation of words that have been taken off parliamentary records.

The circular barring protests in Parliament premises has been issued by PC Mody, the secretary general of the Rajya Sabha. The Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to begin on July 18.

The directive holds significance as over the last few sessions of Parliament, Opposition leaders have held protests in the premises of the House on many matters of national importance to pressurise the government.

During last year’s Monsoon Session, the Opposition held protests inside both the Houses and in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament demanding discussion on the alleged use of Israeli software Pegasus by central agencies to spy on Opposition leaders, journalists and activists in the country.

In the Winter Session, 12 MPs of five Opposition parties were suspended on grounds of misconduct during the Monsoon Session. Protests were held against the suspension and leaders sought action against Union minister Ajay Mishra, whose son was arrested in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Eight persons, including four farmers, were killed in the Uttar Pradesh district in October during a protest against the three farm laws that have now been repealed. Farmer bodies have alleged that a vehicle belonging to Ashish Mishra, the minister’s son, had run over the protestors.