A 16-year-old girl was kidnapped and gangraped in a moving car in Delhi, the police said on Friday, The Indian Express reported. The police have arrested three persons in connection with the assault.

The accused persons have been identified as Mohammed Aarif, 23, Manoj Kumar, 25, and 35-year-old Rupesh Kumar.

The assault took place on July 6 when the girl met two of the accused persons at Vasant Vihar market in the evening after returning from a friend’s home, NDTV reported.

The complainant, who is a Class 10 student, said in a statement that after roaming in the market for a while they all got into a car belonging to one of the accused.

“The girl’s father informed the police that on July 6 at around 8.30 pm his daughter went for a joyride along with three persons in a car,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south west district) Manoj C. “They came back on July 7 at around 7 am and she revealed her ordeal to her parents.”

The accused persons had also beaten up the girl while driving the car around the city, NDTV reported.

The girl was admitted to SJ Hospital on July 7. After she revealed the incident to a counsellor there, the police were informed on July 8, The Indian Express reported.

“They bought liquor and all four consumed it,” the deputy commissioner of police added. “They then went with the girl to an isolated place where two men raped her inside the car. She was medically examined and a case has been registered under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Indian Penal Code.”

According to NDTV, the girl’s drink was spiked by the men. They also allegedly filmed the assault.

A Delhi Police official said they drove her to the city’s Mahipalpur area, ANI reported.

“We have recorded her statement under Section 164 of the Criminal Code Procedure and further investigation is on,” the police said.