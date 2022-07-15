Five persons died after a wall collapsed in North Delhi’s Alipur area on Friday, ANI reported.

The Delhi Police said that nine persons were injured in the incident. Two among them are critical. All the injured persons have been sent to hospital for treatment.

Many are still feared trapped under the debris, the police said.

Alipur wall collapse, Delhi | 5 dead, 9 injured including 2 critical cases. Debris being cleared from the site: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/imcY7jApt5 — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2022

According to The Indian Express, the collapsed wall belongs to an under-construction warehouse.

More details awaited.