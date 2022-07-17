A Central Reserve Police Force officer was on Sunday killed in an attack by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, the police said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Vinod Kumar was injured when suspected militants fired at security personnel at a checkpoint in Pulwama’s Gangoo Crossing area.

The militants had shot at the security personnel from an apple orchard, the police said.

#Terrorists fired upon Naka party at Gangoo Crossing #Pulwama from nearby Apple orchard. In this #terror incident 01 CRPF personnel ASI Vinod Kumar got seriously injured. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he attained #martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Search in progress — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 17, 2022

The assistant sub-inspector was taken to a hospital, where he died.

“Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and initiated investigation,” the police said in a statement. “Officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of the terror crime. The whole area including orchards had been cordoned off with the help of reinforcement and search operation is in progress.”

The attack took place five days after a police officer was killed and two were injured after suspected militants fired at them in Srinagar. The slain officer was identified as Assistant Sub Inspector Mushtaq Ahmad.