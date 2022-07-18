Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday suggested that cloudbursts could be a result of a conspiracy planned by other countries to destabilise India, The Indian Express reported.

“There is this new phenomenon called cloudburst,” Rao said while visiting flood-affected areas in Bhadrachalam town. “This is what happened in the Godavari region which caused the flood. There are reports that these cloudbursts are a conspiracy by foreign sources. They first did a cloudburst in Leh-Ladakh, then in Uttarakhand, and now in the Godavari region.”

Recently, a cloudburst near the Amarnath cave in Jammu and Kashmir on July 8 had led to the death of 16 persons. Before that, one person died in flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.

A cloudburst is an extreme amount of rainfall that happens in a short period of time and is sometimes accompanied by hail and thunder. The India Meteorological Department defines it as unexpected precipitation exceeding 100 mm (or 10 cm) per hour over a geographical region of approximately 20 to 30 sq km.

Thousands of residents have been shifted to relief camps after water levels in the Godavari river increased massively due to incessant rainfall in Telangana. At least 628 villages under 62 mandals located close to the river have been inundated, according to The Indian Express. More than 30 habitations in Elamanchili, Narsapuram and Achanta mandals were impacted.

On Sunday, Rao visited the people in relief camps and announced the allocation of Rs 1,000 crore to construct colonies on higher ground to where local residents will be shifted, PTI reported. He also promised Rs 10,000 in immediate relief to each flood-affected family and 20 kg of rice free for each family for the next two months.

CM Sri KCR, who is on a visit to the flood-affected areas of Bhadrachalam, performed rituals to the 'Gangamma' (Godavari River) and inspected the bund built across the river in spate. pic.twitter.com/Z2DgohlJwh — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) July 17, 2022

Rao’s remarks on cloudbursts invited criticism from the Opposition.

“This is totally a silly, immature and unscientific comment of an irresponsible CM,” Congress leader and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy said, according to the Deccan Herald. “He [Rao] is trying to divert public attention from failures in flood relief.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party said that Rao was delusional and needed care immediately.

“KCR [Rao] seems to have lost his mental balance,” state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay said, according to the newspaper. “He needs to be admitted to a psychiatric care centre immediately.”