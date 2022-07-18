Twelve people died as a bus fell off a bridge into Narmada river on Monday in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, said state Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

Fifteen occupants of the vehicle have been rescued, he told reporters.

The Maharashtra Roadways bus, which was headed to Pune from Indore, broke through a railing off the Sanjay Setu bridge in Khalghat town and fell into the river, reported NDTV.

Officials said that the bus has been taken out of the river amid heavy rainfall, according to NDTV. About 55 to 60 passengers could be on board, said Mishra. The minister added that a technical failure such as steering or brake failure could have resulted in the accident.

Before the bus was retrieved, Dhamnod police station in-charge Rajkumar Yadav had told The Times of India: “The bus is completely submerged in the depths of Narmada river. There is little chance of any survivors.”

Madhya Pradesh | 12 people dead, 15 rescued after a Maharashtra Roadways bus going from Indore to Pune falls off Khalghat Sanjay Setu in Dhar district pic.twitter.com/sbNxBX7fST — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 18, 2022

Expressing grief on the deaths, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he was monitoring the situation.

“In this hour of grief, the victims’ families should not consider themselves alone, I and the entire state are with them,” he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders also expressed grief on the accident.

The bus tragedy in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh is saddening. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Rescue work is underway and local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 18, 2022

Deeply saddened by the tragic ST bus accident in Dhar District of Madhya Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences are with the grieving families and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured passengers. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 18, 2022