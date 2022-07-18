Madhya Pradesh: 12 die as bus falls into Narmada river
Fifteen others have been rescued from the Maharashtra Roadways bus that was headed from Indore to Pune.
Twelve people died as a bus fell off a bridge into Narmada river on Monday in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, said state Home Minister Narottam Mishra.
Fifteen occupants of the vehicle have been rescued, he told reporters.
The Maharashtra Roadways bus, which was headed to Pune from Indore, broke through a railing off the Sanjay Setu bridge in Khalghat town and fell into the river, reported NDTV.
Officials said that the bus has been taken out of the river amid heavy rainfall, according to NDTV. About 55 to 60 passengers could be on board, said Mishra. The minister added that a technical failure such as steering or brake failure could have resulted in the accident.
Before the bus was retrieved, Dhamnod police station in-charge Rajkumar Yadav had told The Times of India: “The bus is completely submerged in the depths of Narmada river. There is little chance of any survivors.”
Expressing grief on the deaths, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he was monitoring the situation.
“In this hour of grief, the victims’ families should not consider themselves alone, I and the entire state are with them,” he tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders also expressed grief on the accident.