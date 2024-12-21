The toll in the fire that broke out after a tanker collision on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway increased to 14 on Saturday, ANI reported.

Two persons who were injured in the accident, which took place on Friday, died overnight, The Indian Express reported.

Nearly 30 persons were injured in the accident and many remain in critical condition, The Times of India reported.

The accident occurred after a truck loaded with cylinders of liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, collided with multiple vehicles on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway. Following this, a fire broke out at around 6.45 am, engulfing nearly 40 vehicles. A pipe factory situated beside the highway also caught fire.

Eyewitnesses said they could see the blaze from nearly a kilometre away.

“The gas leaked from the tanker and caused a fire that spread very quickly,” Jaipur Commissioner of Police Biju George Joseph was quoted as saying by The Times of India. “Vehicles behind the tanker and those coming from the opposite side were caught in the flames.”

The highway was reopened several hours after the fire was brought under control and the search and rescue operation was completed, according to The Times of India.