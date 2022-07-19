Opposition parties on Tuesday continued their protests in Parliament for the second day, demanding discussions over inflation and the increase in Goods and Services Tax rates, PTI reported. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm.

A protest was held in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in the Parliament complex in Delhi after the Opposition was not allowed to discuss the matters in both the Houses.

Congress leaders from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, including Rahul Gandhi, participated in the demonstration. Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were also present.

They shouted slogans against the Centre and demanded a rollback in liquefied petroleum gas prices, PTI reported.

On July 6, the price of domestic LPG cylinders weighing 14.2 kilograms was increased by Rs 50 per unit across India. This was the third hike in LPG rates since May and the fourth one this year.

Congress members held placards that read: “High inflation, continuous price rise badly affecting common people”.

Other Opposition MPs like Supriya Sule from the Nationalist Congress Party, Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav and Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi were also present.

Rajya Sabha proceedings

As the Upper House assembled at 11 am, Kharge and other leaders submitted notices under Rule 267 to Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu, demanding suspension of issues listed out for discussion for the day in order to deliberate on separate matters of concern.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP in Rajya Sabha Tiruchi Siva sought the suspension of regular business to hold a debate on the increase in prices of petroleum products, the Hindustan Times reported. Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Elamaram Kareem moved the Rule to talk about the imposition of 5% GST on essential items.

Naidu, however, rejected them, saying: “I am not admitting them”.

Naidu said he is willing to discuss the price rise and other pressing matters at a later date, PTI reported. “On that I have no problem,” he added.

But the Opposition parties continued to protest and refused to go to their seats. Naidu then adjourned the proceedings in Rajya Sabha till 2 pm.

Kharge warned that protests against the revision of GST rates will continue inside the Upper House after lunch, reported PTI.

Food, hospital rooms, hotels got costlier from Monday after the Centre applied the tax increases.

“The imposition of 5% GST on curd, paneer and other commodities of daily use will hurt the common people,” Kharge said.

Lok Sabha proceedings

Meanwhile in the Lower House, the leaders of the Congress, Trinamool Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam carried placards against the imposition of GST on some items, The New Indian Express reported.

Speaker Om Birla appealed that they return to their seats and participate in the discussions on the farmers’ issue.

“You carry rule book but don’t follow rules,” Birla told them. “The rules prohibit carrying placards here but you are carrying them. You raise farmers’ issue outside the House but not inside.”

Meanwhile, Congress whip Manickam Tagore said that discussions on price rise and GST were not allowed, reported PTI. Tagore said that the Speaker adjourned proceedings till 2 pm.

“We will raise the same when the House reconvenes,” he added. “Why is the government afraid about holding the discussion?”

On Monday, both the Houses were adjourned for the day amid parties demanding discussions on the Agnipath scheme and inflation, among other matters.