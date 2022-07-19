Former Union minister Margaret Alva on Tuesday filed her nomination for the August 6 vice presidential elections, PTI reported.

She was accompanied by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, National Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, Communist Party of India’s D Raja and Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, besides other Opposition leaders.

#WATCH | Opposition's Vice-Presidential candidate Margaret Alva files her nomination papers at Parliament, in the presence of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge & Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut and other Opposition leaders. pic.twitter.com/oHmMvB6ij3 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2022

Alva was named as the Opposition’s candidate for the polls on Sunday. The National Democratic Alliance has fielded Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was the governor of West Bengal before his nomination.

On Monday, Alva thanked Opposition leaders for trusting her.

“I know it is a difficult battle, but in politics, winning and losing is not the issue, the issue is fighting the battle,” Alva said, according to ANI. “I will fight their [NDA’s] campaign. I am not going to be scared of anyone.”

I will file the nomination tomorrow and will fight their (NDA's) campaign (for VP candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar)...I am not going to be scared of anyone: Opposition Vice-President candidate Margaret Alva pic.twitter.com/m8MKik138C — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

Alva, a Congress leader, had served as the Union minister of state for personnel, public grievances and pensions from 1991 to 1996. She has also served as the governor of Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

The term of the current Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10.