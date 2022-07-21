The Nationalist Congress Party on Wednesday dissolved all its national level departments and cells except for three bodies, the party’s General Secretary Praful Patel tweeted.

The three units which have been retained are the Nationalist Women’s Congress, the Nationalist Youth Congress and the Nationalist Student Congress.

With the approval of our National President Hon'ble Shri Sharad Pawar Saheb, all the National level Departments and Cells of @NCPspeaks excluding Nationalist Women's Congress, Nationalist Youth Congress and Nationalist Students Congress stand dissolved with immediate effect. — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) July 20, 2022

The Sharad Pawar-led party has not cited a reason for the decision that came about a month after a rebellion in Shiv Sena that led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi state government in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress were part of the coalition.

The rebellion was led by Eknath Shinde who gained support of 40 out of 55 MLAs of the Shiv Sena. The MLAs demanded that the Shiv Sena should break away from the coalition government.

The coalition was ousted from power as the Uddhav Thackeray faction was reduced to a minority in the state Assembly.

Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on June 30, while the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Devendra Fadnavis took oath as his deputy.

On July 4, Shinde won a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly. He got 164 votes in his support, significantly above the majority mark of 145, while 99 MLAs voted against him.