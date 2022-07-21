The big news: Droupadi Murmu becomes India’s new president, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A report said a Chinese village near Doklam plateau is now completely inhabited, and Sonia Gandhi was questioned in the National Herald case.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Droupadi Murmu elected 15th president of India: Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha congratulated her for securing the post.
- Chinese village near Doklam plateau now completely inhabited, says report: India’s external affairs ministry said the government keeps an eye on all developments that have a bearing on national security and takes measures accordingly.
- Sonia Gandhi questioned by Enforcement Directorate in National Herald case, Congress holds nationwide protests: Twelve Opposition parties, in a joint statement, criticised the Modi government’s ‘relentless vendetta’ through misuse of the central agencies.
- Trinamool Congress says it will abstain from voting in vice-presidential election: The party said while it would not support Jagdeep Dhankhar in the poll, it was also unhappy with the way the Opposition had picked its candidate.
- US President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19: The president is experiencing very mild symptoms and is taking antiviral drug Paxlovid, the White House press secretary said.
- Gautam Adani overtakes Bill Gates to become world’s fourth richest: The businessman’s total wealth stood at $115.5 billion (Rs 9.2 lakh crore), according to the Forbes real-time billionaires list.
- Ahmedabad court reserves order on bail pleas by Teesta Setalvad, RB Sreekumar: The activist and the former officer have been arrested for allegedly committing forgery and fabricating evidence in a case related to the 2002 Gujarat riots.
- HIV patients protest about shortages of life-saving drugs outside NACO office in Delhi: The patients blamed the government for the delay in procurement of the medicines, and said that access to treatment was their right.
- Cannot deny woman provision to abort at 24 weeks only because she is unmarried, Supreme Court rules: The High Court took an ‘unduly restrictive’ view of the law by not allowing the complainant to terminate pregnancy, the judges said.
- SC says it will await Varanasi court’s decision on mosque committee’s plea in Gyanvapi case: The Supreme Court adjourned the matter till the first week of October.