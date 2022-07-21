A look at the top headlines of the day:

Droupadi Murmu elected 15th president of India: Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha congratulated her for securing the post. Chinese village near Doklam plateau now completely inhabited, says report: India’s external affairs ministry said the government keeps an eye on all developments that have a bearing on national security and takes measures accordingly. Sonia Gandhi questioned by Enforcement Directorate in National Herald case, Congress holds nationwide protests: Twelve Opposition parties, in a joint statement, criticised the Modi government’s ‘relentless vendetta’ through misuse of the central agencies. Trinamool Congress says it will abstain from voting in vice-presidential election: The party said while it would not support Jagdeep Dhankhar in the poll, it was also unhappy with the way the Opposition had picked its candidate. US President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19: The president is experiencing very mild symptoms and is taking antiviral drug Paxlovid, the White House press secretary said. Gautam Adani overtakes Bill Gates to become world’s fourth richest: The businessman’s total wealth stood at $115.5 billion (Rs 9.2 lakh crore), according to the Forbes real-time billionaires list. Ahmedabad court reserves order on bail pleas by Teesta Setalvad, RB Sreekumar: The activist and the former officer have been arrested for allegedly committing forgery and fabricating evidence in a case related to the 2002 Gujarat riots. HIV patients protest about shortages of life-saving drugs outside NACO office in Delhi: The patients blamed the government for the delay in procurement of the medicines, and said that access to treatment was their right. Cannot deny woman provision to abort at 24 weeks only because she is unmarried, Supreme Court rules: The High Court took an ‘unduly restrictive’ view of the law by not allowing the complainant to terminate pregnancy, the judges said. SC says it will await Varanasi court’s decision on mosque committee’s plea in Gyanvapi case: The Supreme Court adjourned the matter till the first week of October.