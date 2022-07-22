The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre to continue providing security cover to Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani and his family, Live Law reported.

A bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli passed the order in response to a petition filed by the Centre challenging an order of the Tripura High Court.

On June 21, the Tripura High Court had directed the Centre to place before it the original file with the home ministry about the threat perception to the Reliance Industries chairperson and his family. It had passed the order in response to a public interest litigation filed by a person named Bikash Saha.

On June 29, a vacation bench of the Supreme Court had stayed the Tripura High Court order. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had said that the Tripura High Court lacked the jurisdiction to hear the matter, as the state government did not have anything to do with the security cover provided to the Ambani family.

Mukesh Ambani and his family members are provided with Z+ security cover, under which 58 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force guard them round the clock. His security level was upgraded from the Z category in 2013 after the Union home ministry carried out a review of the threat perception.

The Supreme Court on Friday said that there was no need for the High Court to entertain the public interest litigation as the Ambani family had been paying for the security provided by the Union government, Live Law reported. The Supreme Court quashed the proceedings in the case before the High Court.

Chief Justice Ramana asked the petitioner why he was bothered about the security cover given to the Ambani family. “The government is there, they will take care,” he said. “What is your concern? It’s someone’s security.”

Advocate Harish Salve, representing the Ambani family, said that the level of security provided to his clients is similar to that provided in other countries.

“Government sends the bill for security and the same is fully paid by the person,” he said. “His [Mukesh Ambani’s] family members, one is the chairman of the biggest digital company today. We know what the situation is, it’s very unfortunate that this kind of slur is created and there is some bounty.”