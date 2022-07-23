West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee was on Saturday arrested in Kolkata by the Enforcement Directorate, allegedly in connection with the 2018 School Service Commission recruitment scam, The Indian Express reported.

Chatterjee was the education minister in 2018.

Chatterjee was arrested after being questioned for nearly 26 hours, the Hindustan Times reported. He will be produced in court later on Saturday.

Chatterjee’s aide Arpita Mukherjee has also been detained by the Enforcement Directorate, according to PTI.

The development came a day after the central agency conducted raids on the residential premises of Mukherjee and others linked to the recruitment scam.

On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate said that it has recovered about Rs 20 crore from Mukherjee’s house.

“The said amount is suspected to be proceeds of crime of the SSC Scam,” the Enforcement Directorate had said. “The search team is taking the assistance of bank officials for the counting of cash through cash counting machines. A total of more than 20 mobile phones have also been recovered from the premises of Ms. Arpita Mukherjee, the purpose and use of which is being ascertained.”

The Enforcement Directorate inquiry was based on a first information report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation. On June 15, the Calcutta High Court had asked the investigation agency to look into alleged irregularities in the recruitment of Group C and Group D staff, assistant teachers of Class IX to Class XII and primary teachers.

A number of incriminating documents, records, details of dubious companies, electronic devices, foreign currency and gold had also been recovered from the premises of some persons linked to the alleged scam, the Enforcement Directorate had said on Friday.

Raids were also conducted at the houses of Paresh C Adhikary, minister of state for education, and Manik Bhattacharya, MLA and former president of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education, reported The Indian Express.

Other houses searched belonged to PK Bandopadhyay, an officer on special duty to Chatterjee, Sukanta Acharjee, Chatterjee’s private secretary, Chandan Mondal alias Ranjan, who is an alleged agent in the scam, Kalyanmay Bhattacharya, Chatterjee’s son-in-law, Krishna C Adhikary, Bhattacharya’s relative, Dr SP Sinha, former advisor to the School Service Commission, Kalyanmoy Ganguly, former president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, Saumitra Sarkar, former president of the West Bengal Central School Service Commission, and Alok Kumar Sarkar, former deputy director of the school education department.

BJP blames Mamata Banerjee

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s national convenor of the IT cell Amit Malviya on Saturday shared an old video of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee praising Arpita Mukherjee.

“Not too long ago, Mamata Banerjee, from an open platform, praised Partha Chaterjee’s close aide, from whose residential premise, ED seized a small sum of 20 crore,” Malviya wrote on Twitter. “Mamata knew of her and the ‘good work’ she was doing. Make no mistake, Partha wasn’t scamming on his own accord.”

Earlier on Friday, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the money recovered by the Enforcement Directorate from Mukherjee’s house has “nothing to do” with the party.

“Those who are named in this investigation, it is their responsibility to answer the questions related to them or their lawyers,” Ghosh had said. “Why campaign is going on with the name of the party? The party is watching and will give a speech in due time.”