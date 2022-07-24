A look at the top headlines of the day:

Delhi reports fourth monkeypox case in India: The 31-year-old man had no history of foreign travel. Smriti Irani sends legal notice to Congress leaders over allegations against daughter: The party asked the minister to resign after reports claimed that a restaurant allegedly run by her daughter in Goa had obtained an illegal liquor licence. AAP alleges Centre took over Delhi government tree plantation event: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s banners were allegedly removed and that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was put up at the stage. Lawyer Vrinda Grover says police should be held accountable for arbitrary arrests: The advocate, who represented Mohammed Zubair, also said there was strategy to manufacture offences based on ‘perceived hurt to religious sentiments’. TMC leader Partha Chatterjee hospitalised hours after ED arrests him in teacher recruitment scam: He was the state education minister in 2018 when allegedly jobs were given to candidates in return for money. Woman accuses two men of hiring her to frame a Muslim businessman for rape in UP’s Kasganj: One of the men claimed to be a BJP leader. But the district party chief alleged that the accused man has been expelled. Neeraj Chopra wins historic silver medal for India in World Athletics Championships: Chopra’s 88.13m throw saw him finish second behind defending world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada. Two more arrested for allegedly offering namaz at Lucknow’s Lulu Mall: Seven persons have been arrested in the case so far. Six minors rescued from brothel allegedly owned by Meghalaya BJP vice president, say police: The police said that Bernard N Marak has been evading arrest since the raid took place in Tura town. Eight out of 19 workers who went missing near Indo-China border located in Arunachal Pradesh village: The workers said they had lost their way after taking a wrong turn. The body of one of the men was found on July 18, while 10 persons are still missing.